Trial begins for man accused of killing DeKalb County tow truck driver

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The trial for a man accused of killing a DeKalb County tow truck driver began this week.

Victor Richardson is facing a murder charge for the shooting death of Chris Harrold last year.

Harrold was working as a tow truck driver, training another person, when they stopped at a gas station on Columbia Drive.

“To hear the person he was training had an altercation with someone and it resulted in him dying, it was a big shock,” Maya Harrold, his wife, said.

Maya Harrold sat in the courtroom on Thursday.

“It was a shocker, I was in disbelief,” Harrold said. “You know you can’t look at someone and think they’re harmless ,they wouldn’t do anything like that.”

Chris Harrold was not only a husband, but a father and someone who was very involved in his community, according to his wife.

She says Chris was always helping others, like he was when he got killed.

She continued to say it is still hard having to relive the tragedy.

“That was my husband and I want justice,” she said. “He didn’t do anything, so I’m going to make sure somebody be held accountable for his murder.”

