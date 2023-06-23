Look Up Atlanta
Tybee Island city council votes to approve funding ahead of unpermitted event on 4th of July weekend

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island voted Thursday night to approve additional funding for security measures ahead of July 4th weekend.

City officials say it’s all in preparation for the potential of another large, unpermitted event on the island. Members of leadership faced scrutiny after the last event of its kind—known as Orange Crush – brought in thousands to the island’s beaches, caused gridlock on the roads, dozens of arrests, and hundreds of emergency calls.

The city has set aside more than $187,000 from its general fund to go toward two additional ambulances, overtime for the police and fire departments, as well as lodging and food for them… and additional fencing and lighting on the island for the weekend.

Mayor Shirley Sessions says they’re trying their best to be prepared for another large crowd.

“Everything we’re doing is to ensure safety and a good experience for our residents and visitors. Anybody who comes to Tybee, law abiding citizens are welcome,” said Mayor Sessions.

Sessions also says they’ll have more than 100 law enforcement officers from various agencies on the island July 4th weekend.

They’ll also have an emergency lane open at all times.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

