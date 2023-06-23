Water service interrupted overnight for pipe replacement in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some residents in DeKalb County have been without running water overnight.

Services had been put on hold to replace a damaged water line.

Contractors hired by the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management were out late Thursday night into Friday morning working to repair and replace an aging 30-inch-diameter water pipe.

People who work, live and drive near DeKalb Industrial Way in Decatur are impacted.

The county says residents in the area may notice brown water when service is restored. They advise running the water until it’s clear.

