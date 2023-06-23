Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman receives key to the town in celebration of her 100th birthday

A South Carolina woman received a key to the town to celebrate her 100th birthday. (Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated a milestone birthday with a special surprise from the community.

WIS reports Nan Warren turned 100 years old this week by celebrating with loved ones and special guests.

The Gibson Village Retirement Community helped throw Warren’s party.

Lexington Police Chief Terrance Greene, Representative Paula Rawl Calhoon and Senator Katrina Shealy were among the dignitaries who attended.

And during the party, Warren was presented with a key to the town as a special gift for her big day.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community

Latest News

Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
Debris field found in search for submersible
Coast Guard: all five sub passengers presumed dead
Missouri authorities say Nichole Doster has been arrested after drugs were found at a day care...
‘We’re shocked’: Day care manager arrested after baggie of meth found in infant room
Allen Tayeh
Lawrenceville man sentenced to life in divorce attorney’s death