12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood. (Source: WTVM)
By Gabriela Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A boy in Ohio is putting in a little extra work over the summer to help his family while getting ready for the next school year.

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.

“When I was walking with my lawnmower someone stopped me and asked me to cut their lawn and I did,” Jayden said.

An online post of 12-year-old Jayden looking for lawns to mow has since been shared more than a hundred times.

“It’s been overwhelming a little bit, but it’s great,” said Angel Jackson, Jayden’s mother.

Jayden just finished fifth grade at True Springs Academy and has been keeping busy since.

The 12-year-old is the second oldest out of six. His mother said he’s like the dad out of the bunch, and you can ask anybody about his work ethic.

“He’s just a hard worker and always going the extra mile to help,” Jackson said. “He wants to help his brother, sisters and himself get things for school,” Jackson said.

Not only does he want to get ready for school, but Jayden also wants to help his mother.

“Anything I need, he just goes and gets it. He doesn’t even ask me, he just goes and gets it,” Jackson said.

Adding, “Most kids around this area are into trouble and it just touches my heart that he’s gone away from all that. He really wants to help and do things the right way.”

Jayden’s family said he already has a few loyal customers, including neighbor Jim Hudson.

“He is very impressive and has come back a couple of times. He’s building a customer base,” Hudson said. “He is an asset to the community.”

