Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

18-year-old dies after shooting at Sunnyside Baptist Church

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spalding County deputies are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Fulton County on June 23.

Officials said the shooting happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. and the victim, later identified as Dallas Johnson, died from his injuries in the parking lot of the church.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect is in custody and this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community

Latest News

Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
Attorney filing lawsuit against Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary speaks to Atlanta News First
Car slams into Mableton liquor store