18-year-old dies after shooting at Sunnyside Baptist Church

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spalding County deputies are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Fulton County on June 23.

Officials said the shooting happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. and the victim, later identified as Dallas Johnson, died from his injuries in the parking lot of the church.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect is in custody and this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.