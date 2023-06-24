5K boxes of food to be distributed to families in need in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an increase in grocery prices, the DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to help those in need on Saturday morning.

According to DeKalb County Government Communications, foods including Georgia-grown fruits, vegetables, chicken, cereal, cookies, and fruit juice boxes will be provided to those in need.

“Hardworking families continue to struggle to keep food on the table,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County and our faith partners are working hard to provide families relief and lessen the impact of high food prices.”

The distributions begin at 9 a.m. at multiple locations in the metro Atlanta area.

Here are the following locations:

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

