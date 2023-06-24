Look Up Atlanta
Antisemitic packages, flyers found in Warner Robins, police say

Photo of graphic antisemitic flyer found in driveways across Marietta
Photo of graphic antisemitic flyer found in driveways across Marietta(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Warner Robins Police Department said antisemitic flyers and packages were found in the town.

Police say the packages and flyers were found “around the area of Peach Blossom [Road].”

Anyone with information should call the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Similar flyers and packages have been found throughout metro Atlanta in 2023. Flyers have been found in Athens, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Roswell and Atlanta. They were also found earlier this week in Marietta.

In April, a man was arrested after making a bomb threat against a synagogue in Cumming.

A push to define antisemitism in Georgia law stalled this past legislative session. House Bill 30 was sponsored by state Rep. Esther Panitch, the chamber’s only Jewish legislator. The House voted in favor of the bill, but the bill died in the Senate.

