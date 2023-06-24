Police release video of suspect wanted for armed robbery in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Department deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred in Fulton County on June 10.

According to APD, the suspect entered the Exxon gas station at 840 McDonough Blvd with a handgun and stole “a few thousand dollars”.

This is an active investigation and police are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect in the video.

Atlanta Police Department deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred in Fulton County on June 10.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.