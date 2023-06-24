Look Up Atlanta
Police release video of suspect wanted for armed robbery in Fulton County

Investigators seek assistance identifying Fulton County armed robbery suspect
Investigators seek assistance identifying Fulton County armed robbery suspect(APD)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Department deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred in Fulton County on June 10.

According to APD, the suspect entered the Exxon gas station at 840 McDonough Blvd with a handgun and stole “a few thousand dollars”.

This is an active investigation and police are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect in the video.



No arrests have been made at this time.
