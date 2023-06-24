Look Up Atlanta
Attorney filing lawsuit against Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary speaks to Atlanta News First

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been closed to the public for more than 10 months.

“Noah’s Ark is one of the crown jewels of Henry County,” said resident Richard Schrade Jr. “Noah’s ark is one of the reasons henry county is a wonderful place to live.”

Schrade would know. He’s lived in Henry County for 35 years.

But lately, it’s been more of a headache as opposing sides engage in a legal battle.

That’s where Schrade moves from resident to attorney.

He’s representing two plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the sanctuary who allege the treatment of 30 different species violates the Endangered Species Act.

“[We want to] protect the animals and get them to a situation and a place where they can be properly cared for,” Schrade said.

The details of the suit – filed earlier this month – are alarming, including information from a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection that found one of the sanctuary’s tigers was being fed contaminated meat and receiving poor veterinary care. There are also allegations that a Noah’s Ark employee slammed an elderly spider monkey on the floor and threw him in a cage.

“I think we use the word inhumane a time or two in this lawsuit,” Schrade said. “It’s worse than that. It is unspeakable.”

Noah’s Ark denies these allegations, saying in a statement to Atlanta News First:

“We categorically and vehemently deny any neglect or abuse of the animals in our care at Noah’s Ark. These animals are receiving a much higher quality of consistent and proactive care than they have their entire lives.”

Some people aren’t buying it. A protest is scheduled to be held outside Noah’s Ark tomorrow morning.

Schrade says advocates already have places lined up for the animals to be transferred.

And if the animals leave, only time will tell when the people will be allowed back through the gate.

“Until significant changes, both systemically and administratively, are made at Noah’s Ark, it is not the place for these animals,” Schrade said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

