‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina say a former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with numerous financial crimes.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 37-year-old Kevin Jamar Wright worked at several hotels in the area and used his position to obtain access to hotel guests’ credit card information.

The department said he is facing charges that include 66 counts of financial card fraud and 71 counts of identity theft.

The incidents involving Wright took place between February and May of 2023, police said.

WECT reports it has reached out to police to learn about the hotels that Wright worked at, but they have not yet provided that information.

Erin Brannon, the lead detective on the case, shared a few tips for those planning to stay at hotels.

“Check your statements. That’s while you’re on vacation and as soon as you get off vacation,” she said. “Verify the purchases that are on your bank statement and/or credit cards.”

Brannon said all the transactions that Wright purchased occurred after the hotel guests left the Wilmington area.

The detective urged travelers to use a credit card rather than their debit card when it comes to booking a hotel. That way in case anything happens, travelers’ bank accounts aren’t drained.

And if something does happen, Brannon said for those affected to provide police with as much information as they can.

“Typically, the last four digits of the card is what we’re looking for, where it was used, the amount, and the time frame,” she said.

Wright is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Authorities said the 37-year-old was previously arrested in Durham for charges that included using false pretenses to obtain property and financial transaction card forgery.

