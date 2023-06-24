Crews battle apartment fire in DeKalb County, residents evacuated

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Decatur on Saturday morning.

The DeKalb County Fire Department responded to what they call a “significant” apartment fire at the Decatur Lofts apartment homes on the 2800 block of Panthersville Road around 11:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported, however, residents were evacuated from the apartment, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

