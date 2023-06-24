Look Up Atlanta
First Alert Forecast: Lots of sunshine for Saturday, few storms Sunday

Highs will be near 90 through the weekend
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After nothing short of a rainy week, the weekend finally brings a a pattern change.

Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow, we will start the day with lots of sunshine, but a few clouds will build through the afternoon ahead of the chance for isolated showers and storms.

Sunday will also be a touch hotter with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees for Atlanta and a handful of the suburbs.

Monday, we have a First Alert as a few storms ahead and along a cold front will be possible. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible Monday afternoon with gusty wind and hail.

Most of the week will be dry, but hot. The upper level ridge that has been bringing the extreme heat to Texas will slide East to encompass much of the southeast.

This will allow temperatures to soar through the week with highs in the low to mid 90s by the end of the work week.

After Monday’s storm chance, we will stay dry through Friday when a few isolated storms will be possible.

Mainly dry and hot through the weekend
Mainly dry and hot through the weekend(Atlanta News First)
Isolated severe storms possible Monday afternoon ahead and along a cold front.
Isolated severe storms possible Monday afternoon ahead and along a cold front.(Atlanta News First)
Hot and mainly dry weekend. Isolated severe storm possible Monday. Hot and mainly dry work week...
Hot and mainly dry weekend. Isolated severe storm possible Monday. Hot and mainly dry work week ahead.(Atlanta News First)

