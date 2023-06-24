Look Up Atlanta
‘Lucky to be alive’: Man says his SUV was shot at random while driving on highway

Ken Maki says he was driving on State Route 51 near Greenway Road when his rental Jeep was shot at through his back window.
By David Caltabiano and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man says he is lucky to be alive after his rental car was shot at while he was traveling on the highway.

Ken Maki showed KPHO what he believed were bullet holes in the Jeep he was renting this week in the Phoenix area.

Maki said the bullet holes can be seen in the driver-side back window with markings on the front seat headrest and an exit point on the passenger-side window.

Phoenix police confirmed they went to Maki’s home and photographed damage to the vehicle.

“Eighteen inches to the left and it would have been my head and not the window,” Maki said. “Pretty lucky to be alive, can’t believe this happened.”

According to Maki, the traffic was lighter than usual, and he did not get into a road rage situation. He also said it could not have been targeted since he was driving a rental.

“I hope this a single incident and it doesn’t keep happening,” he said.

Police said no suspects have yet been identified but Maki hopes an arrest is made.

“We can’t have this. I made it through, but if someone else gets shot at, they might not,” he said.

According to Maki, he has to pay $1,000 for the damages to the Jeep but is grateful to be OK.

“A mile or two slower, maybe it wouldn’t have turned out so good,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

