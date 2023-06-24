Opponents of public safety training center launch ‘week of action’
Members of the Defend the Atlanta Forest group launched the effort with a rally at Brownwood Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Defend the Atlanta Forest activists continue to stand firm in their beliefs against the planned Atlanta public safety training facility.
“We can continuously add more training, but there have been no changes to the effects of policing and culture of policing,” said Daxton Pettus, student, and opponent of the facility.
After an 11-4 vote earlier in June, the Atlanta City Council approved funding for the multi-million dollar facility. Pettus is strongly against the facility, for both political and environmental reasons.
“As a resident of Dekalb County and overall as a black man in America, we continuously see violence from the state, from police, against people of color. We’ve seen the state try to override history and even ignore the history in taking the lands of others,” he said.
Opponents kicked off another week of action on Saturday at Brownwood Park. They plan to hold demonstrations and gather in support of their movement against what they call ‘Cop City.’
Supporters however believe the time has come for Atlanta to get an upgrade in training facilities.
“The facts have said that when we prepare our men and women to respond to your living room, to your store, to your park, that it’s done in an environment that reflects the realism and reflects the first-class training that’s needed to safely navigate those emergencies,” said Chief Darin Schierbaum, Atlanta Police Department.
Defend the Atlanta Forest holds a week of action every three months. The group said they are now gathering signatures to try to get the issue on the November ballot for voters to decide on.
Before a referendum can be added to a ballot, opponents will need signatures of 15% of the Atlanta electorate, roughly 70,000 people.
However, before the signature process can begin, the City Clerk must approve the referendum petition.
Critics filed that petition on June 7. That petition has not been approved by the Clerk’s office and critics believe the delay is intentional.
Mayor Andre Dickens released a recent statement on the topic:
We respect each person’s right to free speech and the process regarding the referendum. The City will continue to engage our community to answer questions, share information and receive feedback on plans for the Public Safety Training Center. We firmly believe that our residents deserve well-trained first responders who have access to adequate training facilities. We will continue to share our view that the PSTC and the more than 300 acres of green space are the right approach to ensuring Atlanta will be a national model for public safety.
