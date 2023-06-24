Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Skull found in 1991 identified as remains of missing California boy

FILE - A quail hunter found the skull on the outskirts of Mentone, a small community about 65...
FILE - A quail hunter found the skull on the outskirts of Mentone, a small community about 65 miles east of Los Angeles.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A human skull found in rural Southern California in 1991 has been identified through DNA testing as the remains of a missing boy, authorities said.

The skull belonged to 4-year-old Derrick Burton, who was reported missing that same year, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Thursday.

A quail hunter found the skull on the outskirts of Mentone, a small community about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. Investigators also found a trash bag with decomposition odor and children’s clothing, the department said.

A coroner determined the skull was from a child 4 to 8 years old but the cause of death was not determined and the case went cold.

DNA testing last year led to distant genetic relatives who provided DNA that led to the boy’s mother, who had reported him missing to police in the city of San Bernardino, the department said. Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
Shaniyah Rodriguez
‘I thought she was getting better’: Grandmother grieves baby who died after mother shot
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Young Thug drops new album while in jail, awaiting RICO trial
Nawel Assogba
Police: 1-year-old dies after choking incident in Decatur

Latest News

Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and promises to defend Russia