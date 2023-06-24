Look Up Atlanta
Spalding County woman arrested, charged with theft, forgery, police say

Alteria Williams
Alteria Williams(Spalding County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said a former county tax official has been arrested on theft charges.

Alteria Williams is accused of stealing from county residents in her role as a clerk at the Spalding County Tax Commissioner’s Office. Spalding County Tax Commissioner Sylvia Hollums noticed “irregularities...in operations” during a several-month-long period in late 2022 and early 2023.

An investigation uncovered thefts that were quickly tracked to Williams, police said. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office accused Williams of changing records to show that refunds happened when they hadn’t or that people had paid less than they did, not giving receipts to residents who paid in cash and not crediting their accounts.

Williams has been charged with theft by taking and computer forgery, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

