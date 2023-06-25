19-year-old woman killed in southeast Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Atlanta late on Saturday evening.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Atlanta native Shanorria Wyche.

Police responded to the 900 block of Hank Aaron Drive around 10:38 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Wyche with a gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are working to determine what led up to the shooting, police say.

This is an active investigation.

