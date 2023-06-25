Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

10-year-old in hospital after boat collision on Lake Lanier

A cove at Lake Lanier near Margaritaville Lanier Islands in Georgia.
A cove at Lake Lanier near Margaritaville Lanier Islands in Georgia.(Joshua Skinner / Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 10-year-old girl is in hospital after a collision between two personal watercraft on Lake Lanier near War Hill Park in Dawson County.

According to officials, Georgia game wardens responded to a boating incident on June 18, at approximately 6:30 p.m

The girl sustained a broken leg and was taken to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
Shaniyah Rodriguez
‘I thought she was getting better’: Grandmother grieves baby who died after mother shot
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
No arrests have been made at this time.
18-year-old dies after shooting at Sunnyside Baptist Church
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Young Thug drops new album while in jail, awaiting RICO trial

Latest News

Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
Person hit by car on Highway 92 in Woodstock, police say