10-year-old in hospital after boat collision on Lake Lanier

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 10-year-old girl is in hospital after a collision between two personal watercraft on Lake Lanier near War Hill Park in Dawson County.

According to officials, Georgia game wardens responded to a boating incident on June 18, at approximately 6:30 p.m

The girl sustained a broken leg and was taken to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, officials said.

