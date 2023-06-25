10-year-old in hospital after boat collision on Lake Lanier
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 10-year-old girl is in hospital after a collision between two personal watercraft on Lake Lanier near War Hill Park in Dawson County.
According to officials, Georgia game wardens responded to a boating incident on June 18, at approximately 6:30 p.m
The girl sustained a broken leg and was taken to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, officials said.
