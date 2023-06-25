11-year-old boy reported missing in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County police, John was last seen on June 24 leaving his home on the 2900 block of Cedar Creek Parkway.

John is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and a scar on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

