14 displaced after fire at South Fulton apartment complex

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Approximately” 14 people including men, women, and children were displaced after a fire at a South Fulton apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to the South Fulton Fire Department.

Crews responded to a fire at the Gardens at Camp Creek on the 4500 block of Washington Road around 2:15 a.m.

Someone “jumped from the second floor” of the apartment complex to escape the fire. They were rushed to the hospital.

According to South Fulton Fire Rescue Lt. Eric L. Jackson, there is a person of interest in custody.

“While we do acknowledge having a person of interest in custody, it has not been specifically determined that the fire was a result of a possible arsonist or that the person of interest in custody actually caused or contributed to it starting,” Lt. Jackson said.

East Point Fire Department and the Red Cross assisted in the fire, according to Lt. Jackson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

