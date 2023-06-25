3 teens injured in Bibb Co. graduation party shooting, police say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left three teenagers injured at a graduation party in Bibb County early on Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the Pit Hookah and Lounge at 635 Womack Street around 1:10 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Investigators say the location was hosting a graduation party when shots were fired in the parking lot. Police say a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old woman were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

