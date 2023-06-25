Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

3 teens injured in Bibb Co. graduation party shooting, police say

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left three teenagers injured at a graduation party in Bibb County early on Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the Pit Hookah and Lounge at 635 Womack Street around 1:10 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Investigators say the location was hosting a graduation party when shots were fired in the parking lot. Police say a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old woman were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
No arrests have been made at this time.
18-year-old dies after shooting at Sunnyside Baptist Church
Shaniyah Rodriguez
‘I thought she was getting better’: Grandmother grieves baby who died after mother shot
My Shadow is Purple
Cobb County teacher may lose her job over book read in classroom
Decatur Lofts apartment homes fire
Crews battle apartment fire in DeKalb County, residents evacuated

Latest News

Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
Police investigate shooting that injured an off-duty officer in Atlanta
Off-duty officer injured in shooting at club in Atlanta, police say
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities