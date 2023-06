ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a crash on I-285 East in Sandy Springs early on Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the entrance to Glenridge Drive on I-285 East after reports of a crash.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Traffic Accident Investigation I-285 east at the entrance to Glenridge Dr. Use alternate route at this time. pic.twitter.com/HR01oNXxBu — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) June 25, 2023

