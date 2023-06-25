Look Up Atlanta
Family, friends remember Susana Morales on her 17th birthday

Morales went missing last July. A former police officer has been charged with her murder.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the type of family gathering nobody wants.

“She would be celebrating her 17th birthday today,” Jasmine Morales said.

Susana Morales, just 16 years old, disappeared in July 2022. A now-former Doraville police officer has been charged with felony murder and kidnapping.

“It’s definitely been hard,” said Jasmine

Time doesn’t make it easier but requires people to keep moving. That’s why her family and friends moved to spend Susana’s 17th birthday with her on Saturday.

“She was the youngest sister, the youngest daughter, but she was always the one that would always make us laugh no matter what,” Jasmine said.

Everyone remembered Susana’s favorite color.

“Red balloons, red roses, and they even wore red,” Jasmine said.

There were also keepsakes and memories, even the ones they didn’t know they’d miss.

“That’s one thing we’d always go back and forth on insulting each other,” Jasmine recalled.

In time, the balloons were released, and everyone left, but for the people who knew her, Susana Morales will always be held close.

“We just have to learn to live with her in our hearts,” Jasmine said. “Never forgotten.”

