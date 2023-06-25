First Alert: Heavy rain and storms possible this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Sunday will start dry with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will warm very quickly through the day with upper 80s in the forecast by noon and high temperatures ultimately topping out in the low 90s.

Come The early afternoon, around 2-3 PM, a line of storms will move in from north to south bringing heavy rain, lightning, and potentially some gusty wind.

A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out in our far northern counties and in far west Georgia, but most storms for the area should stay below severe limits.

We will dry out before sunset, ahead of a slightly unsettled start to the work week.

Models are hinting that we will have a drier day tomorrow, so we have dropped the First Alert.

A few showers will be possible early, but it looks like Monday will be mainly dry, with a few isolated storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Any storms that develop tomorrow during the heat of the day could be on the stronger side.

The big story this week will be the heat. Highs will climb near 90 tomorrow, then nudge into the 90s by Tuesday.

High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by Thursday, and this will continue into the weekend.

We will stay mainly dry through the work week with the exception of Monday, and a few isolated storms will also be possible Friday and Saturday.

By 3 PM, the line of storms starts to move in from the north. Most of us are hot and dry. (Atlanta News First)

Storms continue to push through the metro bringing heavy rain to the area. (Atlanta News First)

After sunset, showers and storms clear north Georgia (Atlanta News First)

Isolated severe storms possible this afternoon. Gusty wind and hail are the threats. (Atlanta News First)

First Alert for storms today. Isolated storms Monday, otherwise a hot week ahead. (Atlanta News First)

