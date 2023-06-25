Man hit, killed by train in Tucker, police say
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was hit and killed by a train in Tucker Saturday evening.
According to DeKalb police, officers were dispatched to the area of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Kelton Drive in reference to a person struck by a train. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man next to the tracks.
This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First has a crew on the way.
