Off-duty officer injured in shooting at club in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for the person wanted in connection to a shooting that left an off-duty police officer injured early on Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the Harlem Nights Ultra Lounge at 201 Courtland St. around 1:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they heard shots being fired and later found an officer was shot in the arm. He was rushed to Grady Hospital. Police say the officer is expected to make a “full recovery.”

According to investigators, there was an exchange of gunfire between people at the club. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

