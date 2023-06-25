Protesters with Natzi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “peaceful protest” was held at the Chabad Lubavitch, a Jewish Community Center in Marietta on Saturday evening, Cobb County Police said.

Photos shared by a viewer show a group of people holding signs with hateful messages, and some with Nazi flags. Counter-protesters also attended.

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County (Joanna)

Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement in response on his Twitter page saying in part:

There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it. We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry.

On Friday, the Warner Robins Police Department said flyers and packages were found in the town.

Similar flyers and packages have been found throughout metro Atlanta in 2023. Flyers have been found in Athens, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Roswell, and Atlanta. They were also found earlier this week in Marietta.

In April, a man was arrested after making a bomb threat against a synagogue in Cumming.

A push to define anti-semitism in Georgia law stalled this past legislative session. House Bill 30 was sponsored by state Rep. Esther Panitch, the chamber’s only Jewish legislator. The House voted in favor of the bill, but the bill died in the Senate.

