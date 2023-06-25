Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Protesters with Natzi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center

A peaceful rally was held at a Jewish Community Center in Marietta on Saturday evening.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “peaceful protest” was held at the Chabad Lubavitch, a Jewish Community Center in Marietta on Saturday evening, Cobb County Police said.

Photos shared by a viewer show a group of people holding signs with hateful messages, and some with Nazi flags. Counter-protesters also attended.

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County(Joanna)
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County(Joanna)
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County(Joanna)

Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement in response on his Twitter page saying in part:

On Friday, the Warner Robins Police Department said flyers and packages were found in the town.

RELATED: Antisemitic flyers found across metro Atlanta, police investigating

Similar flyers and packages have been found throughout metro Atlanta in 2023. Flyers have been found in Athens, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Roswell, and Atlanta. They were also found earlier this week in Marietta.

In April, a man was arrested after making a bomb threat against a synagogue in Cumming.

A push to define anti-semitism in Georgia law stalled this past legislative session. House Bill 30 was sponsored by state Rep. Esther Panitch, the chamber’s only Jewish legislator. The House voted in favor of the bill, but the bill died in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
No arrests have been made at this time.
18-year-old dies after shooting at Sunnyside Baptist Church
First Alert: Heavy rain and storms possible this afternoon
First Alert: Heavy rain and storms possible this afternoon
Shaniyah Rodriguez
‘I thought she was getting better’: Grandmother grieves baby who died after mother shot
Investigators seek assistance identifying Fulton County armed robbery suspect
Police release video of suspect wanted for armed robbery in Fulton County

Latest News

Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
Fire truck sirens generic
Red Cross assisted 12 people after fire at South Fulton apartment complex
Susana Morales disappeared in July 2022. A former police oficer has been charged with her murder.
Family, friends remember Susana Morales on her 17th birthday