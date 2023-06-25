Look Up Atlanta
Rain and storms sweeping through North Georgia Sunday evening

Severe weather in Atlanta
Severe weather in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A broken line of showers and thunderstorms is sweeping southward, through North Georgia. Storms may impact Sunday evening plans.

LIVE UPDATES: 3:45 PM - A broken line of showers and storms is racing out of northeast Alabama and east Tennessee; into North Georgia. Storms will impact mountain communities first, then spread into Metro Atlanta closer to dinner time. A few storms may be severe, with gusty winds and large hail. If you have outdoor plans, make a ‘plan b’. Have a way to be alerted to storms approaching your area.

