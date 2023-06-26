Look Up Atlanta
1 charged in connection to murder in Covington, police say

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An individual faces charges in connection to a murder in December 2022, police say.

Authorities responded to a “possible overdose” on Hannah Street on Dec. 30. Officers found James Nail Jr. unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at Piedmont Newton, according to police. His age was not released by the police.

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations toxicology reports, Nail Jr. had “fentanyl and Xylazine in his system at the type of his death. Xylazine also known as “Tranq,” is a horse tranquilizer that has become a popular additive to fentanyl causing it to be more deadly.”

Detectives determined Nail Jr. obtained the drugs from Matthew Burley after a six-month investigation, police say. Burley’s age was not released by the police.

The GBI executed a search warrant at the 2300 block of Highway 81 in South Covington and arrested Burley on June 21. Multiple police agencies assisted in the investigation.

Burley faces murder and trafficking fentanyl charges in connection to the death of Nail Jr.

