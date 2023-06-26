14-year-old girl reported missing in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing.

The sheriff’s office says Haylee Trujillo was last seen in the area of Dogwood Trail in Temple just after midnight.

She is described as 5-foot-2 inches tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She may be wearing multiple bracelets, a black TGLC shirt that says “Now the whole world has been revived” on the back, shorts, and black slides with gold Nike on them, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you see Trujillo or know of her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Mason Dodson at 770-830-5916 or by email at mdodson@carrollsheriff.com.

