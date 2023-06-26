Look Up Atlanta
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people died after a plane crash in Claxton.

According to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, a plane was reported missing and unaccounted for around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Deputies responded to the Claxton-Evans County Airport to search the airport property and surrounding area.

The downed plane was found at 5:30 a.m.

Three men on board did not survive. The victims’ identities have not been released and are pending notification of family members.

The Federal Aviation Administration is taking over command of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

