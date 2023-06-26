72 marijuana plants during drug bust, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 72 marijuana plants were seized during a drug bust in Dodge County southwest of Macon.

The sheriff’s office said a Georgia State Patrol aviation unit discovered the plants at a property on Sycamore Drive during aerial reconnaissance.

A man ran into the woods when deputies, agents with the Governor’s Task Force, and game wardens from the Department of Natural Resources went to the property.

Deputies say they found 72 plants of various sizes planted throughout the property while searching for the man.

The man was later identified as Clyde Lamb. A warrant is out for his arrest.

