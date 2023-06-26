Atlanta airport reporting dozens of flight cancellations, delays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of flight cancellations and delays are being reported Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

As of 6 a.m., 92 flights were canceled while 79 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

If you’re traveling Monday morning, check on your flight status with your airline carrier before heading to the airport.

Atlanta News First is working to find out what’s causing all of these delays and cancellations and we will provide updates as soon as we hear from airport officials.

