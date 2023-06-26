Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta airport reporting dozens of flight cancellations, delays

File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of flight cancellations and delays are being reported Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

As of 6 a.m., 92 flights were canceled while 79 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

If you’re traveling Monday morning, check on your flight status with your airline carrier before heading to the airport.

Atlanta News First is working to find out what’s causing all of these delays and cancellations and we will provide updates as soon as we hear from airport officials.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bit more rain and storm activity is possible early Monday
First Alert Forecast | A few more showers and storms are possible early Monday!
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia
Investigators seek assistance identifying Fulton County armed robbery suspect
Police release video of suspect wanted for armed robbery in Fulton County
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center

Latest News

Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia
Tree down on Rogers Lake Road in Lithonia.
Severe weather leaves thousands without power across north Georgia