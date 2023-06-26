Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta police asking for public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Kamiya Smith
Kamiya Smith(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl in what they believe is a critical missing person case.

Officials say Kamiya Smith ran away from her home two weeks ago on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue Southwest. She has been communicating with her family through social media but has not returned home.

Smith is described as a Black female who is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

If anyone has seen Kamiya Smith or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bit more rain and storm activity is possible early Monday
First Alert Forecast | A few more showers and storms are possible early Monday!
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia
Investigators seek assistance identifying Fulton County armed robbery suspect
Police release video of suspect wanted for armed robbery in Fulton County
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center

Latest News

Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor
Tree down on Rogers Lake Road in Lithonia.
Severe weather leaves thousands without power across north Georgia
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia