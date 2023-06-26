Atlanta police asking for public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl in what they believe is a critical missing person case.

Officials say Kamiya Smith ran away from her home two weeks ago on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue Southwest. She has been communicating with her family through social media but has not returned home.

Smith is described as a Black female who is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

If anyone has seen Kamiya Smith or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.