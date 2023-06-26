Beloved realtor remembered after sudden death from Sunday storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Debris lingers as does heartache in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Buckhead.

Prominent real estate figure George Heery Jr. died after a tree fell on top of him Sunday night.

Heery, 55, died after being struck by a falling tree in the area of 319 Delmont Dr. Officials said Heery was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Flowers were placed among the debris.

Residents were heartbroken to learn he had passed.

“I saw him all the time,” said Randy Merill.

He says he lives a few houses down from Heery and that his neighbor never hesitated to welcome people to the neighborhood.

“He was kind, he was the first neighbor to greet you when you moved into the neighborhood,” said Merill.

Heery was a prominent real estate executive and is heavily involved in the community.

The City of Atlanta says George and his brother, Neal Heery, were the founding partners of Heery Brothers, a prominent real estate firm in metro Atlanta.

The city also says the 55-year-old was active in organizations such as the Atlanta Realtors Association and the Garden Hills Civic Association.

The city also says he was the son of well-known architect George Heery Sr., who helped design the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, where Heery was a founding partner, shared a post on social media.

The post says in lieu of flowers the Heery family is asking people to consider making a donation to the Atlanta Lab Rescue, a cause that was very close to George’s heart.

The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement after the passing of prominent Atlanta realtor George Heery Jr.:

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the untimely and tragic loss of George Heery Jr. He made remarkable contributions to our community and left an indelible mark on the real estate industry through his unwavering dedication to his clients. Our thoughts are with his family as they navigate through this profound loss. We are hopeful they will find strength and solace in the cherished memories that they have of George. We send our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Constance, his sons, and Neal, his brother and business partner.”

