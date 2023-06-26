Look Up Atlanta
Cartersville hotel manager pleads guilty to human trafficking, GBI says

(Source: Gray News)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the manager of a Cartersville hotel plead guilty to trafficking.

Shreesh Tiwari plead guilty to trafficking one of his employees at the Budgetel Motel in Cartersville. According to the GBI, “the victim had experienced homelessness, struggled with a heroin addiction, and lost custody of her young child” and Tiwari promised he would help her regain custody.

Instead, Tiwari allegedly monitored the victim’s interactions with guests and forbade her from speaking to them, regularly evicted her from her motel room, and forced her to perform oral sex on him in exchange for staying at the motel. He would also threaten to report her drug use to law enforcement.

Tiwari agreed to pay $40,000 in restitution. He faces a further 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6.

