Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted an inspection that found flaws in the way the catering restaurant stored its meat.(TranStudios Photography & Video/Pexels via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — More than 50 people got sick after attending an Iowa wedding, and the bride’s concerns prompted an inspection that found flaws in the way the catering restaurant stored its meat.

Lindsey Graham-Humphreys told the Des Moines Register that her new husband got sick the morning after the wedding and that she soon learned of others who were also sick. Eventually, she found that 51 people had fallen ill — some for two days or more.

Graham-Humphreys contacted the Fireside Grille in Altoona, which catered the wedding. When she didn’t get a satisfying response, she contacted the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

The agency cited five violations, including that pork tenderloins were stored at 44.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The state requires meat to be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Tomatoes also were stored at a temperature higher than required, the inspection found.

Violations were corrected on site, according to the report.

Messages left Friday with the restaurant weren’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
A bit more rain and storm activity is possible early Monday
First Alert Forecast | A few more showers and storms are possible early Monday!
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
Investigators seek assistance identifying Fulton County armed robbery suspect
Police release video of suspect wanted for armed robbery in Fulton County

Latest News

Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Suspect pleads guilty in attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs sanctuary for LGBTQ+ community
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York.
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity