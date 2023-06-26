Clever metro Atlanta cats create self-portraits with AI

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some clever metro Atlanta cats are showing off their artistic side in hopes of finding a forever home — and they’re getting some high-tech help.

The cats and kittens at the non-profit animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society in Marietta are creating self-portraits with the help of artificial intelligence. It’s a well-known fact that cats love to interrupt their busy humans by walking across the computer keyboard. But where co-workers and the boss may see email typos, Best Friends sees art.

“It’s such a great opportunity to work with something fun like this,” said Erica Chandler, Best Friends Animal Society’s shelter partnerships coordinator. “It just intrigues adopters.”

Best Friends took the cats’ keystrokes — in the case of a cat named Rudy, “;lol,k” — and entered them into an AI program, along with a picture of the cat. The result is a unique cat self-portrait.

Chandler says when you adopt one of the shelter’s talented cats, you also get to keep their artwork.

“Not only are you taking home a wonderful kitten or cat, but you’re also taking home a true artist,” Chandler said.

According to Best Friends, 55% of the animals killed in shelters last year were cats, making them the most vulnerable shelter population. The nonprofit, which is working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025, says cat adoptions are free through the end of the month thanks to a donation from Whisker, the maker of Litter-Robot.

You can learn more about Best Friends Animal Society’s pet adoptions here and view the cats’ AI self-portraits here.

