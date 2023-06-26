Look Up Atlanta
Delta plane diverted for hours at Columbia Airport due to bad weather at final stop

A Delta was plane diverted for hours at the Columbia Airport due to bad weather at final stop.
A Delta was plane diverted for hours at the Columbia Airport due to bad weather at final stop.(Columbia Metropolitan Airport)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An international flight flying from Tokyo with around 300 passengers was stuck on a tarmac at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for hours.

Officials say the plane landed in Columbia last night after the pilot decided they would not be able to make it to Atlanta due to bad weather.

Due to CAE (Columbia Metropolitan Airport) not having a customs area and strict rules about international passengers and domestic passengers being in the same area.

When the plane landed Delta realized maintenance issues on the plane.

The passengers were able to eventually leave the plane and have a section of the terminal for them.

Officials say Delta did eventually send two planes to CAE to get the passengers to their destination at Atlanta airport.

