ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Frank Barker is the epitome of a special person, having served his county in the military overseas, then to return home to become a firefighter.

After being badly burned fighting a house fire, receiving third-degree burns across over 20 percent of his body this marks the first time Barker stepped into Fire Station 11 in over a month.

“I’m overwhelmed; it’s a lot to be back here, see all these people, it’s a lot,” said Barker.

In honor of Barker’s commitment to service to his country and community, the Atlanta News Surprise Squad felt it was time to give back to him.

Baker was presented with a check for $2000, but that wasn’t the end of it… he opened a box to find two tickets to the VIP suite at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to see the Atlanta Falcons play.

Firefighter, veteran, gets special surprise for his years of selfless service (WANF)

“At this point I take it you guys spoke to my wife,” laughed Baker. “Since the stadium’s been there we haven’t been and I was just telling her, maybe this is the year we get to a game; this is amazing.”

Thanks to our sponsors Beaver Toyota of Cumming, United Community Bank, and Van Sant Law for making this surprise possible.

If you know of someone contributing and doing good for the community, let us know by emailing us at surprisesquad@WANF.com

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.