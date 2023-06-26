Look Up Atlanta
First Alert Forecast: Few showers north this morning ahead of a hot afternoon

Isolated storms will also be possible later today
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a very active end to the weekend, we start the day mainly dry with the exception of our far northeastern counties.

Through the day today, we will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the low 90s.

An isolated storm will also be possible this evening and a cold front moves in. This front won’t necessarily cool us down, but it will knock our humidity down slightly.

The big story for the week ahead will be the heat!

Expect high temperatures to climb into the low 90s through Wednesday, with temperatures bumping into the mid 90s Thursday through Saturday.

We will introduce a small shower and storm chance Friday, with slightly higher storm coverage Saturday and Sunday-- the weekend doesn’t look like a washout for now though.

Keep in mind, “feels like” temperatures will be in the upper 90s to triple digits by the end of the week, so make sure you’re staying plenty hydrated.

Few isolated storms possible this evening along a cold front
Few isolated storms possible this evening along a cold front
Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon.
Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon.
Few storms today ahead of a hot and mainly dry week. Rain chances increase through the weekend.
Few storms today ahead of a hot and mainly dry week. Rain chances increase through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

