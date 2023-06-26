George Heery came from prominent Atlanta family of architects, developers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - George Heery, whose tragic death came during Sunday night’s round of violent storms that hit metro Atlanta, came from one of Atlanta’s most recognizable and distinguished families of real estate executives, developers and architects.

Heery, 55, died after being struck by a falling tree in the area of 319 Delmont Drive. Officials said Heery was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Atlanta News First was first on the scene, and residents who live near the incident said Heery was walking his dog when the tree fell.

George Heery and his brother, Neal Heery, were founding partners of Heery Brothers, a firm that specializes in upscale, intown residential locations, including Buckhead and Sandy Springs. George Heery was also a founding partner of Atlanta Fine Homes/Sotheby’s International. He was active in organizations such as the Atlanta REALTORS® Association and the Garden Hills Civic Association.

Heery’s father, George T. Heery, was a prominent figure among a family of Georgia architects. Born in Athens, Heery’s father, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, began his career specializing in designing and developing sports facilities. He played a role in designing Atlanta Stadium, later known as Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

In 1966 George T. Heery formed Heery Associates and Heery Interiors. By 1969 Heery Graphics emerged, and an early 1970s merger with the mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering firm of J. W. Austin was followed, by decade’s end, with the creation of Heery Energy Consultants, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

Civil engineering and landscape architecture were the focus of Heery Engineering and Land Planning, established in 1982.

In 1986, Heery sold his interests sold to a British group and reorganized as Heery Architects and Engineers, Heery Engineering, and Heery Program Management. The company was later reorganized as Heery International and participated in Monarch Tower, Turner Field and the Georgia Aquarium.

George T. Heery died in Atlanta, on January 21, 2021, at age 93.

