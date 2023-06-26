Gov. Kemp returns from France trip with new aviation deals

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Aviation and aerospace were the focus during Governor Brian Kemp’s recent trip abroad. The economic development mission was the governor’s third overseas trip in the past six months.

He led a delegation on a two-week trip to France and the nation of Georgia, in what is believed to be the first U.S. gubernatorial trip to the latter.

Aerospace is one of Georgia’s most lucrative industries, exporting over $9 billion in equipment in 2022 alone. The industry contributes to a total economic impact of $57.5 billion annually in the Peach State and accounts for about 200,000 state jobs.

“That’s our largest export market in the state, we’ve got over 100 companies that are tied to the aerospace industry,” said Kemp.

The Paris Air Show, put on hold during COVID-19, offered some expansion opportunities for Georgia. Columbus-based aerospace engineering firm Pratt and Whitney quickly announced a $200 million dollar expansion that will bring 400 new jobs to the state.

Home to the world’s busiest airport, Georgia benefits greatly from a robust aviation industry and Kemp looked to foster it further.

“It’s our largest export market, so it is a huge business for our state,” he said. “It’s all about making sure that Georgians of today, that they have a good paying job, that their kids can have that, but also that their grandkids can have that. That’s what we want.”

The governor has kept a busy international travel schedule since his reelection, making stops at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January, an economic trip to Israel in May, and now France and Georgia.

In year’s past, he’s touted the importance of developing relationships with companies that do business – or want to – in Georgia. In 2019, a trip to South Korea brought back expansions from Hyundai and Kia in Georgia, and a 2020 trip to Germany fostered the governor’s interest in electric vehicle production that are becoming a cornerstone of his second term.

“You don’t go over there and win these businesses with one meeting,” said Kemp. “It’s showing up, it’s the team being over there, it’s the constant conversations that you’re having and building those relationships.”

The cost to taxpayers for the most recent trip to France and Georgia weren’t immediately clear. Kemp says for what he brings back, they’re worth every penny.

“I can assure you the taxpayer was getting their bang for the buck from the whole team,” he said. “It shows them our level of commitment for what we want to do and how we want to do it in the state.”

Kemp also spent time with some of the state’s National Guard members, stationed in the nation of Georgia. Parts of the European country are occupied currently by Russia, and Kemp said the 29-year military partnership between the nation and state of Georgia is more important now than ever before.

The governor’s busy overseas schedule could also be viewed as an attempt to bolster his foreign policy resume ahead of any future runs for higher office, including president.

