Hearing being held for Henry County animal sanctuary accused of abuse

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hearing for the federal lawsuit filed against Henry County’s Noah’s Ark after former staff members said the animal sanctuary had people abusing and neglecting endangered animals is scheduled to take place Monday.

Noah’s Ark is meant to be a safe haven to care for exotic animals. But attorneys for the plaintiffs in this case say there is animal abuse and neglect going on within the sanctuary gates.

Allegations include tigers being fed contaminated meat, and animals being thrown around in cages and slammed to the ground. One woman who gave the sanctuary her donkeys even accused them of possibly killing one of the animals.

The animal sanctuary has been closed to the public for 10 months now.

Protesters last week said that the sanctuary should be closed permanently.

A lawyer representing the plaintiffs agrees.

“Until significant changes, both systemically and administratively are made at Noah’s Ark, it is not the place for these animals,” said attorney Richard Schrade.

Noah’s Ark denied these allegations and sent the following statement to Atlanta News First:

“We categorically and vehemently deny any neglect or abuse of the animals in our care at Noah’s Ark. These animals are receiving a much higher quality of consistent and proactive care than they have their entire lives.”

Monday’s hearing will begin at 9 a.m. in Henry County Superior Court.

