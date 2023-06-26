Look Up Atlanta
Man dies after tree falls during storms in Atlanta

Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a tree fell during Saturday storms in Fulton County.

According to Atlanta police, a 53-year-old man was struck by a falling tree in the area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Thousands of people across metro Atlanta are experiencing power outages due to severe weather.

