Metro Atlanta entrepreneur Chris Williams pays it forward with car giveaway campaign

FOREST PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -‘Married at First Sight’ TV personality and entrepreneur Chris Williams knows how hard life can get. Just a few years ago, while living in South Florida.. He was homeless.

“I would sleep in the car, go wash at planet fitness. I would put my clothes in the cleaners and wash it so I could look professional for work,” said Williams.

The metro Atlanta entrepreneur now has those days behind him, he is now making sure he pays it forward. One of the ways he felt he could do that, is to start a car giveaway campaign.

Meisha Harris is a single mom, whose car engine blew out. She was left to rely on rideshare to get to work. She found out she’d be getting the keys to an Infiniti.

“It was hard because you’re trying to save money to get your car fixed but at the same time you’re using money to Uber,” said Harris.

“I’m thankful, I realize I’m more blessed than I thought I was,” said Harris.

Williams who is now general manager of Dena Motors, plans to open another location in July.

Williams will give another car away at the grand opening of his new Dena Motors location in Conyers.

Williams said he hopes his actions can become contagious, and other entrepreneurs think of doing the same and giving back to their communities.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.