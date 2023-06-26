Look Up Atlanta
Norcross police look to identify teen killed in traffic incident

Police believe the victim was a Hispanic boy between the ages of 13 and 16.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Norcross Police Department is looking to identify a person hit and killed on Beaver Ruin Road.

The victim was killed around 2 a.m. Sunday on Beaver Ruin Road near Indian Trail Road, according to police. They say they have “exhausted all efforts to identify the victim and locate his family.”

Police believe the victim was a Hispanic boy between the ages of 13 and 16.

Anyone with information should contact the Norcross Police Department at 770-448-2111.

