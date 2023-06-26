Look Up Atlanta
Outpouring of support for Jewish community after antisemitic protest in Cobb County

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There was an outpouring of support for the Jewish community after an antisemitic protest in Cobb County.

The group protested with hateful messages and a Nazi flag in front of the Chabad of Cobb.

“Obviously seeing that imagery was very shocking and very upsetting,” Rabbi Ephraim Silverman said. “Anger, a lot of hurt, lot of pain, the idea that in 2023 in the United States we can still have that imagery outside of a synagogue.”

The antisemitic incident made many people speak out against it and also show support for the Jewish community.

The Anti-Defamation League Southeast said in Georgia antisemitic incidents increased 60% from 2021 to 2022.

According to the organization, many of those incidents are driven by groups like the one in Cobb County.

“I feel tremendous sorrow that our communities had to feel and experience that kind of hate, it’s completely unacceptable,” Eytan Davidson, regional director for ADL Southeast, said. “But I’d like people to be encouraged by the responses of neighbors and leaders who came out and condemned these hateful actions.”

