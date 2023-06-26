Police name suspected arsonist in connection to South Fulton apartment fire
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Police Department has named a man connected to an apartment fire on Sunday.
Marcus Deandre Reid faces a charge of first-degree arson, police said. Yesterday at 2:15 a.m., the East Point Fire Department and American Red Cross volunteers responded to a heavy fire at the Gardens at Camp Creek. More than ten people were removed from the building on the 4500 block of Washington Road.
According to the South Fulton Fire Rescue Department, someone also jumped from the second floor during the fire and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Reid also faces a second arson charge for an incident on May 17, according to a jail booking document. It is unclear what this charge is, or if the two charges are related.
