Police name suspected arsonist in connection to South Fulton apartment fire

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Police Department has named a man connected to an apartment fire on Sunday.

Marcus Deandre Reid faces a charge of first-degree arson, police said. Yesterday at 2:15 a.m., the East Point Fire Department and American Red Cross volunteers responded to a heavy fire at the Gardens at Camp Creek. More than ten people were removed from the building on the 4500 block of Washington Road.

According to the South Fulton Fire Rescue Department, someone also jumped from the second floor during the fire and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

@sfgafirerescue and @East_Point_Fire were on scene of a #structuefire at the Gardens Apartments located in Atlanta. Heavy smoke and fire with one jumper who sustained minor injuries.

Fourteen people displaced and fire under investigation by @COSFGA fire investigators. pic.twitter.com/5cVCU6C9lK — South Fulton - GA Fire Rescue PIO (@sfgafirerescue) June 26, 2023

Reid also faces a second arson charge for an incident on May 17, according to a jail booking document. It is unclear what this charge is, or if the two charges are related.

