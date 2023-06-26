Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police name suspected arsonist in connection to South Fulton apartment fire

Marcus Reid faces a charge of first degree arson in connection with an apartment fire in Fulton...
Marcus Reid faces a charge of first degree arson in connection with an apartment fire in Fulton County.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Police Department has named a man connected to an apartment fire on Sunday.

Marcus Deandre Reid faces a charge of first-degree arson, police said. Yesterday at 2:15 a.m., the East Point Fire Department and American Red Cross volunteers responded to a heavy fire at the Gardens at Camp Creek. More than ten people were removed from the building on the 4500 block of Washington Road.

According to the South Fulton Fire Rescue Department, someone also jumped from the second floor during the fire and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Red Cross assists residents displaced after South Fulton apartment fire

Reid also faces a second arson charge for an incident on May 17, according to a jail booking document. It is unclear what this charge is, or if the two charges are related.

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
A bit more rain and storm activity is possible early Monday
First Alert Forecast | A few more showers and storms are possible early Monday!
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor

Latest News

‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
Missing 14-year-old girl in Carroll County
14-year-old girl reported missing in Carroll County
*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton